Ban of nuclear weapons passes key milestone | READER COMMENTARY

It was a thrill to read that Honduras was the 50th state to ratify the United Nations nuclear ban treaty (“Treaty to ban nuclear weapons made official with 50th U.N. signatory,” Oct. 25). Please continue to cover this ratification of the treaty.
As an anti-nuclear advocate, I have been patiently waiting for this to happen. These nuclear weapons have always been immoral, and in 90 days they will be illegal. You don’t have to be a scholar to recognize that a military cannot use these weapons as it is illegal to target non-combatants and the radioactivity would spread into countries uninvolved in a conflict.
Since Donald Trump entered the White House, I have been terrified that in an unhinged moment, he might launch a nuclear strike. Sadly, Congress has never passed a law taking the decision to use nuclear weapons away from the president. Let us hope that someone in the White House will hide the nuclear football until Joe Biden is inaugurated.
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
