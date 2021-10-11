Put an end to U.S. nuclear attacks. Period. | READER COMMENTARY

I applaud the recent letter to the editor from Gwen Dubois, the president of Chesapeake Physicians for Social Responsibility advocating arms control (”Let’s set reasonable limits on the launching of nuclear attacks,” Oct. 5). She pointed to the need to eliminate the existential threat of nuclear weapons. The headline, however, should have been: “The only reasonable limit is zero nuclear attacks.”
Dat Duthinh, Frederick
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.