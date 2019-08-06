When will this country wake up to the fact that the NRA is a terrorist group exactly the same as Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic Front, Aryan Nation, Ku Klux Klan, etc. All of these terrorists should be rounded up and shipped to Guantanamo Bay — along with their enablers in Congress and the Supreme Court (“America’s deadly weekend: The guns,” Aug. 5). I’m sick of this nonsense. These people are terrorists. They deserve no sympathy, no due process and no mercy. Take them all away, lock them up forever, and maybe waterboard them every day for all the suffering they have caused.
And we should also dig up the corpse of Antonin Scalia and feed it to pigs. I lay the blame for all these mass shootings on his ridiculous and convoluted Heller decision. Only a complete idiot can’t see how the Second Amendment only authorizes ownership of weapons (or “arms”) for the purposes of a well regulated militia. So Scalia was either the biggest idiot ever to sit on the Supreme Court, or he was an amoral crook who made his decisions based on who paid him the biggest bribes.
William Smith, Baltimore
