I read with great interest the commentary, “Finding my father’s NRA pin” (Nov. 27). While I applaud the writer’s evolution regarding gun safety and regulation and I appreciate her belief that her father would have similarly evolved, it is time to finally and for all time put to rest the worn-out, debunked clichés that she references to explain her father’s allegiance to the NRA.
First, I cringe at the thought of someone keeping a gun in a nightstand or glove compartment as the writer’s father did. Every year, 350 children under age 18 gain access to guns and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. In addition, the latest survey indicates approximately 380,000 guns are stolen from private individuals each year. Keeping guns unlocked and loaded endangers families and communities.
Second, the overused adage, “Guns don’t kill people…” is just so much distraction. In the hands of a dangerous, ignorant or untrained person, any mechanism can become a weapon. Guns can kill more efficiently than any other weapon, yet they are minimally regulated. People get licenses before they drive cars and cars are required to have safety equipment like seat belts, airbags and now low-view rear cameras. People who attempt suicide any other way are successful only 5% of the time and rarely try again. If they use a gun, they die 85% of the time. Recently, there was a knife attack in London. Two people were killed and several injured. That is no comparison to the death and injury tolls we have seen in this country when an assault rifle was used.
Lastly, the writer’s father argued that people should have guns for personal protection in their homes and even on the street. Research has shown that people with guns have prevented crimes in less than 1% of such cases. Often, people are killed or injured with their own guns or they or a relative or friend kills or injures someone else. Women in domestic violence situations are five time more likely to be killed if there is a gun in the house. Keeping guns unloaded and locked up with ammunition locked up separately and common-sense regulation of guns such as background checks for all firearms, red flag laws and preventing child access will help keep our children and communities safe.
While the writer’s desire to keep a memento of her father’s patriotic values is understandable, the NRA pin is not that. It represents only the greed of the gun industry and lobby, death and destruction. As such, it deserves nothing better than consignment to the trash.
Lisa Siano, Columbia
