Second, the overused adage, “Guns don’t kill people…” is just so much distraction. In the hands of a dangerous, ignorant or untrained person, any mechanism can become a weapon. Guns can kill more efficiently than any other weapon, yet they are minimally regulated. People get licenses before they drive cars and cars are required to have safety equipment like seat belts, airbags and now low-view rear cameras. People who attempt suicide any other way are successful only 5% of the time and rarely try again. If they use a gun, they die 85% of the time. Recently, there was a knife attack in London. Two people were killed and several injured. That is no comparison to the death and injury tolls we have seen in this country when an assault rifle was used.