Remembering one of Baltimore’s bravest | READER COMMENTARY

Robert J. Nowlin Sr. is pictured at his home in Pen Lucy in 2010. (Algerina Perna/Baltimore Sun) (Perna, Algerina/Baltimore Sun)

Fred Rasmussen’s obituary of Robert J. Nowlin Sr. (”Baltimore native Robert J. Nowlin, blind Pen Lucy activist who refused to be intimidated by drug dealers, dies,” July 23) beautifully captures Nowlin’s nobility of spirit as he fought to keep his neighborhood of Pen Lucy free of violent drug dealers who continually threatened him and his family, to the point of shooting at his home when they were inside.

The man’s dignity and courage should rank him among the great Baltimoreans of our time.

— Charles W. Mitchell, Parkton

