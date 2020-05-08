Remembering the day Coach Novak came to the rescue of Larry Gibson | READER COMMENTARY

Suddenly, Coach Robert “Ed” Novak Sr. who was tall and broad-shouldered grabbed the bully by his gym shirt, yanked him up and ordered him never to touch me again. After that, Mr. Novak always looked out for me. When I went to Baltimore City College in the 10th grade, Mr. Novak was there teaching at his former alma mater. He knew I had not an ounce of athletic ability so he asked me if I would be a manager for the varsity soccer team he coached and I said yes. Then, in the spring, he was the assistant track and field coach under Jerry Nathanson and asked me to be a manager for that team. I, of course, agreed.