City College ’59 lost a legend with the passing of McDonogh’s Novak | READER COMMENTARY

The very well deserved and impressive obit for Robert “Ed” Novak, Sr. encouraged The Baltimore City College Class of 1959 to also remember “Coach” as we affectionately called him (“Robert ‘Ed’ Novak Sr., McDonogh School athletic director and respected coach, dies,” April 29).
Coach rarely missed joining “His Boys,” as he referred to us, during our monthly lunches these past 11 years at different restaurants. Listening to him speak at our 60th reunion was certainly a highlight of the day. We got to know him, not as our teacher, but as the keeper of our stories and memories of City. He loved us and we were so fortunate to be able to love him.
When we once again can feel safe to meet, we will toast Coach and the legacy he left to “His Boys” as well as his family and so many others. Thank you, Coach!
Joel Eiseman, Pikesville
