Tough choices for women’s colleges | READER COMMENTARY

Melissa Falen, a retired associate professor at Notre Dame of Maryland University, makes a strong case for the important role played by women’s colleges in educating women leaders (“The world is transformed by women who are transformed by women’s colleges,” Oct. 5). The recent decision by Notre Dame to go coed, has drawn significant pushback from Notre Dame students and alumnae.

The decision is in keeping with a marked decline in women’s colleges in the U.S., down from 260 in 1960 to less than 50 today. Probable reasons include small size, limited endowments and a strong desire by many women to attend a coed school. Even though women now account for 60% of all college students, there has been an overall 17% decline in college applicants over the past 10 years.

Notre Dame’s challenge is consistent with the recent history of other women’s colleges in greater Baltimore. In 1972, Mount Saint Agnes College, located in Mount Washington, closed and merged with then-Loyola College. At the time, there was discussion to merge Loyola, Notre Dame, and Mount Saint Agnes into one large Catholic college, but this did not happen. Goucher College confronted the same financial and enrollment issues, and in 1986, after years of study, made the decision to go coed. Although there was significant pushback from students and alumnae, the transition has apparently gone smoothly.

Notre Dame trustees faced a difficult choice: merge with another institution, close, stay the course or go coed. Hopefully, they made the right decision. Time will tell.

— Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

