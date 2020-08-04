A well-deserved salute to Institute of Notre Dame | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for your excellent coverage of the closing of Institute of Notre Dame (”‘Our hearts will never forget’: Institute of Notre Dame, Maryland’s oldest Catholic girls school, celebrates its last graduation,” July 26).
Best wishes to the class of 2020, but that class was not the first to have no senior prom. As a member of the class of 1944, I remember the School Sisters of Notre Dame thought it inappropriate for young ladies to be dancing when our servicemen were dying on the beaches of Normandy during the D-Day invasion which was the beginning of the downfall of Nazi Germany.
We were disappointed but agreed it was the right decision.
Jeanne M. Jones, Timonium
