It was time for Notre Dame to evolve | READER COMMENTARY

Notre Dame of Maryland University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Sept. 12, 2022 to make the school co-educational and enroll men into the traditional undergraduate program starting in the fall of 2023. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor). (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

I read with interest the personal comments of each of the letter writers who had an opinion about Notre Dame of Maryland University going coed (”Going coed not the answer for Notre Dame of Maryland University,” Sept. 30). I graduated from the college in 1966. I was of the generation that certainly profited from the goal of pursuing an education at an all-women’s college. I was instructed that it was an environment that would allow me to grow as a person with the self-confidence and tools to be successful competing with men in the workplace.

I was hired after college immediately into a management position that up until that time employees were promoted into that position. Not only were the employees upset but their union began picketing outside the building. I held my space and yes, I became strong and confident that I was the best person for the job.

Fast forward to 2009 when I competed for an executive director position. The board selected me for the job, but a gentleman informed me that he could not believe that they hired a woman for the job. I held my space.

There is still gross inequality in the workplace, but women in this generation are gathering confidence and self-awareness in many other activities and outside influences. The problem of inequality still exists when a woman is ignored or her advice is downgraded. And it happens all the time. All you have to do is look at the stats of women CEOs and their presence on governing boards.

Some Notre Dame graduates wrote letters recognizing there is a problem but offered no substantive solutions. You have to be practical as well as emotional. Sustaining endowments and other financial sources of income are a continuing threat to the sustainability of our university. We know the story of Loyola University Maryland`s consolidation of Mount Saint Agnes College into oblivion. I don`t think that the graduate letter writers would be happy with that outcome. I certainly wouldn`t be.

I believe that the Notre Dame board did their due diligence with intelligence and fact gathering. I believe they acted with the best interests of the university and its past students and future students. Interestingly, they believe that female matriculation will increase because women want men in their classes.

And, by the way, I am emotional about the quality of the education I received. I will always cherish the prestige of graduating from the oldest women`s Catholic college in the United States.

— Mary Ellen Morrison, Lutherville

The writer is a 1966 graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland University.

