Blame archdiocese for closing of schools like IND | READER COMMENTARY

In the Archdiocese of Baltimore, we have seen several Catholic high schools close in the post Vatican II era including: IND, Towson Catholic, Seton, Cardinal Gibbons, Archbishop Keogh, Mount St. Agnes and Our Lady of Pompei. I may have overlooked a couple more. More Catholic students are being educated at taxpayer expense in public schools than ever before. I have been extremely disappointed in the response of the Archdiocese of Baltimore. It really didn’t have to come to this. It’s all about priorities, and education of children in Baltimore apparently is at the bottom of the list. The highly-touted Mother Lange School is simply replacing schools that have closed. One would think that the Archdiocese of Baltimore, with its documented history of systemic racism and segregation, would make more of an effort. Ironically, the first parochial school in our nation was established in Baltimore.