‘I found my voice at Notre Dame’ | READER COMMENTARY

I believe the tone of Mark Fenster’s Sept. 22 letter to the editor, “Going coed an overdue change for Notre Dame of Maryland,” proves the point that the leadership at Notre Dame of Maryland University is out of touch with the history and mission of the college.

The School Sisters of Notre Dame founded this university to educate women to change their community. In his letter, Mr. Fenster shares more comments about profit and less about impacting society. Thus, as a fellow educator, I question Mr. Fenster’s definition of education. Would it be something that is profitable or empowers leaders to change the world?

When I attended Notre Dame of Maryland University’s women’s college from 1999-2003, I was empowered by women and men who not only taught me topics related to my major but gave me the tools to navigate life and my future endeavors as a woman. At Notre Dame, I embodied the mission that the School Sisters of Notre Dame initially set for the college, to empower women. I saw School Sisters of Notre Dame not only teach us but serve in various capacities around the Baltimore community and beyond. Seeing this, I gained a sense of service and compassion for my fellow neighbor. I found my voice at Notre Dame. And it is that voice I carry with me every day when I teach various students in Washington, D.C., who come from all sorts of backgrounds. I do not see my students as dollar signs or a profit; I want them to find their voice and change the world.

If this is the mentality of the current leadership of Notre Dame, we can recommend other universities to young prospective students. Unlike Mr. Fenster, universities with faculty will not think of them as profit but of how they can contribute to our future society to change the world.

— Deirdre Parker, Olney

The writer is a graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland University, class of 2003.