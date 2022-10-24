More ‘mansplaining’ about college women | READER COMMENTARY

Dr. Marylou Yam is the 14th president of Notre Dame University of Maryland. The private Catholic school announced in September of 2022 that it will soon admit male undergraduates for the first time. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun )

In a recent letter to the editor regarding Notre Dame of Maryland University (“There is no longer any justification for single sex higher education,” Oct. 21), Edward McCarey McDonnell notes “we all know how easy it is for women to compete” and that “women are doing well in every field.”

However, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that “women made gains from 8% of STEM workers in 1970 to 27% in 2019.” Men still dominate the field and make up 73% of all STEM workers. I could easily list numerous other examples of inequities women still face in the workplace. The salary disparity in gender alone has been noted several times recently in these pages.

McDonnell also notes a past fallacy that women were too “shy” to participate, especially in the “hard sciences.” That purported fallacy misses the fact that women have been historically unwelcome, overlooked and silenced in many fields. He says women do not need to be cloistered or sequestered. Women’s colleges are not about that today, they are about empowerment.

Too often men think they know what’s best for women. His remarks are “mansplaining” at its finest.

— Melissa Falen, Baltimore

