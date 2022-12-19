Hypersonic weapons or housing and health care? | READER COMMENTARY

The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, team recently completed a second flight test using Northrop Grumman’s scramjet engine. Dec. 13, 2022. (Baltimore Sun handout). (Courtesy of Nortrop Grumman)

As Baltimore suffers from a myriad list of problems including rampant income inequality, lack of affordable housing, poverty and gun violence, I see that the local weapons contractor will be getting more tax dollars (”Northrop Grumman expands hypersonic weapon production in Elkton,” Dec. 13). I can imagine a much better use of those tax dollars than wasting them on boosting hypersonic weapons production.

All weapons contractors make political donations (bribes) use the revolving door to hire former military personnel and congressional staffers and place people like Lloyd Austin on corporate boards. So, the military budget continues to rise, but Congress cannot find funding for lunch programs in our schools.

Advertisement

In 2020, Northrop Grumman received a $13 billion contract to replace the land-based nuclear missile program. Four hundred of these are on missiles in underground silos ready to be launched within minutes of a presidential order. Meanwhile, a growing consensus among nuclear weapons experts asserts not only that the U.S. doesn’t need these weapons for its security, but that keeping them makes the U.S. needlessly vulnerable to a massive nuclear attack.

If only Congress would listen.

Advertisement

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.