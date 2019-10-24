Most citizens carefully evaluate the quality of education and open space when deciding where to live with their families. Most elected officials value their eventual legacy and take pride in championing the preservation of our precious parkland and open space. Has anyone ever seen a campaign ad or literature in which a candidate or elected official is advocating for the sale of parkland? Yet, Baltimore County has been on a seven-year odyssey to do just that. Thanks to the wisdom and courage of Gov. Lary Hogan and Comptroller Peter Franchot, there is still hope that North Point Government Center Park can be preserved for our children and grandchildren. To be fair, County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. inherited this issue from the prior administration and a previous tone-deaf County Council during a time when our community was represented by his father Councilman John Olszewski, Sr. It is the hope of many that Executive Olszewski will not only see this matter as simply an issue to be addressed, but more importantly, as an opportunity to work with Gov. Hogan, Comptroller Franchot and Councilman Crandell — and to make an unequivocal statement that some things are so precious that they are not for sale.