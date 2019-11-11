As a regular Baltimore Sun reader, I found reporter Wilborn P. Nobles III’s article (“Olszewski encourages talks," Oct. 14) enlightening and Chas Scheidt’s responsive letter to the editor (“Real story about sale of North Point is elimination of green space," Oct. 24) thought provoking. In today’s political climate it is somewhat refreshing to note an article that isn’t driven by a political agenda, but rather opts to discuss an issue in which everyone has “skin in the game” — our open space and environment.
I am not a woke person and certainly do not have a monopoly on wisdom. Nevertheless, I cannot understand why the notion of selling open space designated as a Baltimore County park is under consideration at all. Doesn’t the state’s Program Open Space exist for the main purpose of acquiring additional open space and not selling off parkland that we currently own? The sale of even a blade of open space grass seems counterproductive.
Have not the citizens of Baltimore County expressed continued strong support for the value of open space in recreation and parks bond referendums every election cycle? Are these voices being heard or disregarded? Aren’t we encouraged every year to voluntarily contribute to the acquisition of local open space when paying our property taxes? Does anyone disagree that open space parkland is a vital piece of the environmental puzzle?
The many open space park gems we have in our county such as Oregon Ridge Park, Cromwell Valley Park and Honeygo Park to name a few, arguably could have presented excellent residential or commercial opportunities for an enterprising developer. Fortunately, our county and its citizens had their priorities in order and chose to value the environment over the dollar. Hopefully, things have not changed! North Point Government Center Park in Dundalk should not be for sale.
