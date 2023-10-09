Revived North Avenue Market should boost Midtown | READER COMMENTARY

The former North Avenue Market, located at 20 W. North Avenue, is being sold and will become a community arts hub. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

On a map of Baltimore, stick a large pin in the virtual geographic center of the city and you’ll land on the North Avenue Market at the corner of North Charles Street and Maryland and North avenues. It’s also the subject of Jacques Kelly’s exciting recent feature article in The Baltimore Sun (”Promising future for North Avenue Market,” Oct. 7).

Surrounding this “pinpoint” are the University of Baltimore, Pennsylvania Station, the Charles and the Parkway theaters, the Maryland Institute College of Art, Station North Arts District, the not-far-away Johns Hopkins University as well as the Baltimore City Public Schools’ headquarters and other learning and art-making enterprises.

The development of North Avenue Market as an art and art-makers’ headquarters for midtown Baltimore will produce a new generation of creators, creations and the curious.

— Alan Shecter, Towson

