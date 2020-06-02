Non-violent protesters deserve the spotlight over angry, destructive rioters | READER COMMENTARY

These two groups are both angry as a consequence of long standing, deep seated injustices. Some are decades long for the living while other injustices have been experienced for centuries by blacks in America. They, and others who have at least some level of empathy, have a justified claim to be mad as hell and shout “something is wrong here!” However, there is a huge difference between peacefully demonstrating and the looting or burning of buildings. Sadly, more often than not, violence takes the headlines.