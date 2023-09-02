Thicker plastic bags should be banned throughout Maryland | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore County Council is considering a bill by Councilman Todd Crandell that serves to weaken the Bring Your Own Bag Act (Bill 01-23), which is set to be implemented later this year (“Baltimore County Council to vote on bill amending plastic bag ban law,” Aug. 29). The “clarification” bill would effectively allow thicker film plastic bags to be used in Baltimore County. The original bill eliminates the thinner plastic bags that we all see on the side of the road and in the waters. The new bill would allow film bags that contain three or more times the plastic as the bags that were eliminated. This makes no sense. I urge the Baltimore County Council to vote no on Bill 53-23.

Unfortunately, the Baltimore City bag bill allowed film plastic bags of 4 mils thickness to be used as check-out bags. These bags cannot be recycled through the city recycling and are rarely reused. Most stores in the city have complied with the spirit of the law and eliminated single-use plastic bags. However, some stores, notably, Target and Safeway, are providing thicker plastic bags to their customers. The new standard for bag legislation across the state of Maryland is to ban all film plastic bags of any thickness. The Baltimore City Council should amend the original bill to eliminate these thicker film plastic bags from the city.

— Robert Frier, Baltimore

