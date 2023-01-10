Don’t knock paper bags | READER COMMENTARY

I’d like to respond to Marc Wisner of Parkville who wrote a letter to The Baltimore Sun detailing his dislike of the possible banning by Baltimore County of plastic bags (”Proposed Baltimore County bag ban may not hold much merit,” Jan. 8).

This has already happened in Baltimore City, at least at the grocery store I patronize. My first reaction was like his — annoyance. Then I discovered the paper bags are lasting longer than I’d expected, certainly as long as the plastic ones. Old torn ones can then go into the recycling bin I set out every other week, thanks to Mayor Brandon Scott, who supports recycling.

It’s a question of what is the best way to get our groceries home. For now, I pick the paper bag.

— Eritha Yardley, Baltimore

