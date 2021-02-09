Maryland should ban no-knock warrants | READER COMMENTARY

As a result of those disclosures, it was discovered that between 2010 and 2014, police in Maryland killed nine people and injured 95 civilians while executing over 8,000 SWAT police raids. Unfortunately, after collecting this startling data for four years, no follow-up legislation was implemented. Because of that failure, in March 2020, a Montgomery County man, Duncan Lemp, who was only 21 years old, was killed by police officers during the execution of a no-knock raid.