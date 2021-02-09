Maryland should ban no-knock warrants | READER COMMENTARY

In 2020, no-knock warrants became a national issue with protests across the nation after Breonna Taylor was killed by police officers while they were executing a no-knock warrant at her residence. Unfortunately, the problems with these warrants are not exclusive to the city of Louisville (”Citing death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wants to ban no-knock warrants in Baltimore,” Oct. 14).
In 2008, a SWAT team from Prince George’s County conducted a raid at the home of Berwyn Heights resident Cheye Calvo. Both of his dogs were shot during the raid. Police learned after entering the home and killing the dogs that Calvo was the mayor of Berwyn Heights. The outrage after this incident lead the Maryland General Assembly to pass legislation to require annual disclosure on SWAT raids and the execution of warrants.
As a result of those disclosures, it was discovered that between 2010 and 2014, police in Maryland killed nine people and injured 95 civilians while executing over 8,000 SWAT police raids. Unfortunately, after collecting this startling data for four years, no follow-up legislation was implemented. Because of that failure, in March 2020, a Montgomery County man, Duncan Lemp, who was only 21 years old, was killed by police officers during the execution of a no-knock raid.
Since this national moment, jurisdictions like Louisville and the state of Virginia have banned the use of no-knock warrants. They joined Oregon and Florida which ban no knock warrants as well as Utah where a 2014 law prohibits no-knock warrants for cases involving only drug possession. At the federal level, Republicans, Libertarians, and Democrats have proposed legislation to ban no-knock warrants.
Here in Maryland, lawmakers have the opportunity to ban no-knock warrants. House Bill 188, introduced by Del. Robin L. Grammar Jr., would ban no-knock warrants in Maryland. The time for research has passed. The time for half measures has passed. It’s time for Maryland to finally ban no-knock warrants.
Stanford Fraser, Largo
The writer is a public defender and a 2016 graduate of Harvard Law School.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.