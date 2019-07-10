Jack Young should not get a second term as mayor

Baltimore is currently in the middle of a test drive with Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young. Based on his performance during this limited time, we can either stick with him for the long term or decline that option and go for someone else (“Baltimore mayor’s race: Run, Jack, run?” July 10).
Since Mayor Young formally took office, Baltimore has averaged more than one murder per day. We’ve fallen prey to a ransomware attack that still isn’t fully fixed after two months. Mayor Young couldn’t forge a partnership with Gov. Larry Hogan to secure the release of General Assembly funds that would benefit Baltimore in a multitude of ways, including the arts, jobs and public safety. Symbolically, on the very day Mayor Young floats the idea of a longer tenure as mayor, part of a light rail station literally collapses into a sinkhole.
This test drive has been a disaster. Don’t buy the lemon and let’s keep looking.
Jamie Smith, Baltimore