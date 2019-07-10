Jack Young should not get a second term as mayor

Since Mayor Young formally took office, Baltimore has averaged more than one murder per day. We’ve fallen prey to a ransomware attack that still isn’t fully fixed after two months. Mayor Young couldn’t forge a partnership with Gov. Larry Hogan to secure the release of General Assembly funds that would benefit Baltimore in a multitude of ways, including the arts, jobs and public safety. Symbolically, on the very day Mayor Young floats the idea of a longer tenure as mayor, part of a light rail station literally collapses into a sinkhole.