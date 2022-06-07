No confidence vote should have been against police union leadership | READER COMMENTARY

From all appearances, the vote of no confidence should have been taken against Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 4 President Dave Folderauer (“Baltimore County Police Chief Hyatt: FOP no-confidence vote is a ‘distraction,’ agency to move forward,” May 24); 150 votes out of 3,000 active and retired members is hardly a dramatic divide, as Mr. Folderauer would like us to believe. It represents approximately 5% of the membership. And how many of the 150 votes were from retired FOP members no longer involved in day-to-day operations?

What legitimate labor union would move forward with such an unprecedented action as a “no-confidence vote” with so little concurrence?

FOP No. 4 leadership has pushed back against the new Baltimore County police chief from the beginning. What about new approaches? Nope. Shall we modernize some of our systems? Nope. What about more training and more mental health resources for our hardworking law enforcement officers? If it comes from Chief Hyatt, it must be a bad idea in the eyes of FOP leadership.

Thankfully, Chief Hyatt has County Executive John Olszewski’s support. In the new FY 23 Budget, BCPD will receive record funding to support the county’s police department including increases to their pay and other incentives to aid in retention and recruitment.

— Peta N. Richkus, Towson

