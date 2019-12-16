Thanks to reporter Jon Kelvey on his report on the Nike base in Maryland (“Nukes in the neighborhood: Restoration of Nike missile site near Carroll County continues, years after closure,” Dec. 8).
I was stationed in Porter, Indiana (near Chicago and on Lake Michigan) from 1967 to 1970. I was a sentry dog handler and trainer. It brought back a lot of memories.
We used to call the men who worked down underground pit rats. It was a friendly term. We were a close-knit group. B-1-60 was our unit. There were two batteries in Indiana and one right in Chicago.
Don Nally, Middle River
