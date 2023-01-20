Nicaragua is on the upswing | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden speaks with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, on January 8, 2023. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) (Jim Watson)

I appreciate Richard Parker’s many points about failing U.S. policy around immigration (”Biden’s border policy struggles reflect a deeper neglect of Latin America,” Jan. 11). He is right in describing the superficiality of President Joe Biden’s recent visit to the El Paso border.

However, I take exception to his description of Nicaragua as if it were a fiefdom. Has he traveled there or studied the improvements in the last 15 years? I suggest he examine the record.

Nicaragua has free health care for all with the option to use private, paid services for anyone who wishes to do so. Infrastructure is visibly improved, which I was able to observe in my visit in July: new highways, bridges, hospitals and schools. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration, established by the Alliance for Progress some 60 years ago, is pleased with the responsible utilization of their loans to Nicaragua — a project completion rate of 95-to-97% which means the bank continues making loans.

Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s, World Bank and IMF all recognize the improvement in Nicaragua’s economy since 2007.

— Marilyn Carlisle, Baltimore

