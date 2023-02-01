‘Fiefdom’ not strong enough to describe Ortega’s control of Nicaragua | READER COMMENTARY

In a recent letter (“Nicaragua is on the upswing,” Jan. 20), Marilyn Carlisle defends Nicaragua against being described “as if it were a fiefdom.” As evidence, she cites recent improvements in Nicaragua’s health system, infrastructure and overall economy. However, Ms. Carlisle ignores the oppressive character of Nicaragua’s government. Under President Daniel Ortega, the government has placed severe restrictions on fundamental civil liberties, including the freedoms of expression and association, and has employed violence, imprisonment and torture to silence its critics.

Merriam-Webster defines a fiefdom as, “an area over which someone exercises control as or in the manner of a feudal lord.” If “fiefdom” is an inaccurate descriptor for Nicaragua, it is only because the word fails to adequately convey the brutality that Ortega regime uses to secure its control of the country.

— Bradford Sharpless, Reisterstown

