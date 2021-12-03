Biden administration wrong to sanction Nicaragua | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you to Bob Swensen of Glen Arm for his letter to the editor, “US should leave Nicaragua alone” (Nov. 16), which condemns President Joe Biden for slapping sanctions on Nicaragua. President Biden did this by signing into law the RENACER Act, a law which increases debilitating sanctions ostensibly on Nicaraguan officials, but effectively on the poorest communities in Nicaragua. What readers should know is that the whole Maryland Congressional delegation, House and Senate, shamefully voted for the RENACER Act.