A compromise for NFL and others: Kneel for a minute prior to anthem | READER COMMENTARY

There’s a simple solution to the issue of the National Football League and U.S. Soccer players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem (“Trump says he won’t watch if players kneel,” June 15). The president and many sports fans, myself included, believe that not standing for the national anthem disrespects the American flag. Many players state that kneeling during the playing of the anthem is not intended to disrespect the flag, but rather to protest police brutality and racism. Some, perhaps all, of the players who kneel truly believe that they’re not disrespecting the flag. But to some players, and tens of thousands of fans, perception is reality.