NFL is all about the money | READER COMMENTARY

The name of the game with the NFL is strictly about the money, not the quality of the game (“Why undermanned Ravens are still slated to play,” Nov. 30). As long as a team can play, even with second or third string players, well that’s OK. Just never postpone if you can, as that loses money.
The NFL does not care about game quality, the entertainment value to the viewers or the health of the players. Just don’t lose one almighty buck. The example of the Denver Broncos having to start a practice squad wide receiver as quarterback shows the NFL for their complete lack of care about the sport itself and, again, only the money.
Bottom line as stated by Dr. Allen Sill, NFL chief medical officer, is that the league considers postponement only when it “can’t find a common thread” in ongoing transmission. The quality of the roster doesn’t factor into the NFL’s decision, only the possibility of more infections.
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.