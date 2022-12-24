Children of Sandy Hook must not be forgotten | READER COMMENTARY

Co-founder and CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation Nicole Hockley shows photos of her son, Dylan, in her office, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Newtown, Connecticut. Dylan was among the 20 first graders and six educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Despite the holiday lights and cheer, I have been heartbroken. My aching sadness comes on the heels of grieving for communities across our country and my community of Baltimore almost every day as I watch the nightly news.

It has been 10 years since the horrific killing of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School (”A decade after Sandy Hook, grief remains but hope grows,” Dec. 13). I am angry that, despite this heinous crime and the hundreds and hundreds since, our political leaders lack the courage to pass strict gun control laws that could prevent these ceaseless mass killings. We pray, talk, wring our hands and then the cycle repeats all over again.

Advertisement

Our country is one of arrested development. We do not fix our most entrenched problems. Maybe because of the mythology of the frontier and because of our addiction to individualism, we collectively refuse to address the root issues of gun violence. As one of my friends posted on Facebook this week, “Today, and every day, let’s remember the kids who should be juniors in high school, learning to drive, driving their parents crazy, exploring the world …”

Let’s all commit to hold our elected officials accountable for failing to enact the strongest protections possible to dramatically reduce the instances of mass killings and the day-to-day violence too many of our neighbors face here in Baltimore.

Advertisement

To the children and adults who died needlessly 10 years ago this month in Newtown, we have not forgotten you: Charlotte, Daniel, Rachel, Olivia, Josephine, Ana, Dylan, Dawn, Madeleine, Catherine, Chase, Jesse, James, Grace, Anne, Emilie, Jack, Noah, Caroline, Jessica, Avielle, Lauren, Mary, Victoria, Benjamin and Allison.

May our memories of them spur all of us to do all that we can to protect the children and families in communities and across the country.

— Kathy Shulman, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.