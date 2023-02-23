The loss of newspapers should concern all Americans | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun machinist Glen Kron watches the press run printing The Baltimore Sun newspaper for the final time at the newspaper's facility in Port Covington last year. The newspaper is now printed in Delaware. Jan. 30, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

After reading the recent letter to the editor, “How giving small businesses an advertising tax credit could help save local journalism” (Feb. 15), I would like to state the following.

The decline in the number of newspaper subscribers and readers seems to be a barometer of the changes that continue to take place in our nation. That is in relationship to how Americans receive their news.

One must ask, as newspaper readership continues to decline, what effect will this have? For example, how do we as a people continue to grasp the importance of keeping up with local, national and world events without a variety of free and independent newspapers to compliment the new electronic age?

Today in this the 21st century, there are numerous ways to receive the news. There is television, radio, the internet and even more. However, the decline and demise of newspapers should be discussed and evaluated for the good of our republic.

This country cannot afford to see newspaper after newspaper go into oblivion because of a lack of advertisers or subscribers. A nation without a variety of free, local and independent newspapers cannot continue to be a vibrant, informative and cohesive democracy. Without the support and freedom of the press, the United States in time could be vulnerable to a non-democratic existence.

— John A. Micklos, Baltimore

