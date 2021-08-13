New Catholic school in Baltimore raises questions | READER COMMENTARY

After reading the article about the opening of the Mother Mary Lange School in West Baltimore, I had a few thoughts and questions, especially after seeing the photo op with Baltimore Archbishop William Lori (”Archdiocese of Baltimore opens city’s first Catholic school in more than 50 years,” Aug. 6). I wondered if I had missed previous photos of the archbishop posing with students whose schools were closing, schools which also were “anchors” in their neighborhoods.
One such school had been given the same name after the archdiocese closed the former St. Anthony School on Frankford Avenue. It too was closed, sold and is now being used as an international charter school. A drop in enrollment and the expense of continuing the schools were the reasons given for the closures. How will the money for this new school as well as the proposed 80-90% for student assistance be financed? The price tag of $24 million, not counting money for tuition assistance, is pretty hefty! Then, of course, there’s the expense of salaries for the staff and all the others needed to keep the school running smoothly.
It was also stated that families from across 70 ZIP codes have been attracted to the school. Does that mean they will indeed be students there and, if so, how will these students be able to get to school? Having devoted 45 years of my life to Catholic school education, I certainly pray for the success of the school and the students who will be the future leaders of our nation.
Grace Byerly, Baltimore
