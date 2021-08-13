New Catholic school in Baltimore raises questions | READER COMMENTARY

One such school had been given the same name after the archdiocese closed the former St. Anthony School on Frankford Avenue. It too was closed, sold and is now being used as an international charter school. A drop in enrollment and the expense of continuing the schools were the reasons given for the closures. How will the money for this new school as well as the proposed 80-90% for student assistance be financed? The price tag of $24 million, not counting money for tuition assistance, is pretty hefty! Then, of course, there’s the expense of salaries for the staff and all the others needed to keep the school running smoothly.