Inadequate levees an essential part of the Katrina story | READER COMMENTARY

Members of the Louisiana Recovery Authority tour New Orleans' hurricane-ravaged Lower 9th Ward, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2005, as much of the 9th Ward was destroyed when the levee broke at the Industrial Canal during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

As a lifelong resident of New Orleans, I read with interest your listing of the worst floods in United States history. It’s a perpetual concern for those of here as well as tens of millions of other people across the country (”Worst floods in American history,” July 20).

With respect to the piece on Hurricane Katrina and New Orleans, a crucial fact was omitted. While 24/7 Wall St. did point out that the levees built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed, the article did not report that those levees were mandated by Congress following Hurricane Betsy, which hit New Orleans in 1965 and caused flooding then. The levees built by the Corps did not meet the specifications required by Congress and in fact were misengineered and then intentionally underbuilt in order to save some federal funds. This fact has been publicly admitted by the Corps.

Advertisement

Had they been built properly, the levees would have stood and New Orleans would have experienced only minor flooding along with wind damage.

I hope that any future articles regarding Hurricane Katrina will reflect the whole story.

Advertisement

— Daniel Silverman, New Orleans

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.