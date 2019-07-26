The wealth is not trickling down

While I agree with much of what was offered by Manuel Salgado (“Social democracies have failed blue-collar workers,” July 24), I believe that he misses a major point. As pointed out so eloquently by Robert Kuttner in Can Democracy Survive Global Capitalism? (no, is basically the answer), global market economies have been driven by a phenomenon called neoliberalism.
This system is laissez-faire (hands off) at its worst. Global economies have determined how money is spent and where it can be kept to avoid taxation. It rewards hedge funds and punishes countries that, in their opinion, underperform. This system has been promulgated by the mistaken idea that wealth will “trickle down” to all of us. It does not take into account, as Mr. Delgado accurately states, the damage that occurs when the sources of production, that is, us, are left behind in the interest of unregulated commerce and untaxed profits. This system has been supported by every president since George H. W. Bush and includes Democrats.
An unregulated capitalist system will not inhibit greed. A regulated system is a message to those who would work with us that we will see to it that what goes on is ethical and in the best interest of everyone involved. Before and during the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt, unions were welcomed into the political framework, which benefited many. When President Ronald Reagan broke the union for air traffic controllers, he established a dangerous precedent for elected officials to follow. As a result, we are fractured as an electorate and quieted by the voices and machinations of the wealthy.
In his last paragraph, Mr. Salgado offers a concise trajectory for what we need now to to reestablish hope for the American worker. In order for that to happen, the money that is being drained out of this country, and the others that are being bled in the same way, has to come home and be apportioned equitably.
Gilbert Bliss, Towson
