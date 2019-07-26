The wealth is not trickling down

This system is laissez-faire (hands off) at its worst. Global economies have determined how money is spent and where it can be kept to avoid taxation. It rewards hedge funds and punishes countries that, in their opinion, underperform. This system has been promulgated by the mistaken idea that wealth will “trickle down” to all of us. It does not take into account, as Mr. Delgado accurately states, the damage that occurs when the sources of production, that is, us, are left behind in the interest of unregulated commerce and untaxed profits. This system has been supported by every president since George H. W. Bush and includes Democrats.