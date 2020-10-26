How did U.S. politics get so bad? Voters weren’t paying attention | READER COMMENTARY

As Dan Rodricks asked in one of his best columns: How did we get to this point (“After man accused of firing shotgun at Trump supporters, Maryland judge asks question on all our minds: ‘How did we get to this point?’” Oct. 20)? American voters have been irresponsible for the past 40 years.
They took the new prosperity after World War II and partied hearty. They provided no oversight during the last four decades over what their two political parties were doing at the state and federal levels. Endless vacations, second homes, cars, boats — it all quietly slipped away decade after decade as jobs disappeared.
I remember trying to have serious discussions at gatherings with friends only to be blown off for being a worrywart because “they” were taking care of business.
Evidently, the new educational standards have not included a strong grounding in civics and government as well as a strong admonition regarding the personal responsibility each of us has to oversee Congress, the judiciary and the executive branch. Not only have both parties failed us, but they enriched themselves along the way.
As a Russian doctor said to me in 2006, “You Americans — this wonderful country, you are going to lose it all because you have become lazy about your government.”
Kudos, once again, to Dan.
Celie Hanauer, Abingdon
