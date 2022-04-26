In addressing Baltimore crime, we need specifics | READER COMMENTARY

As a resident of our fair city, Peter Beilenson’s column of April 24, “A three-point plan to address Baltimore’s crime problem,” seemed clichéd and weak, though he was one of our better city health commissioners.
Problem is — as with most “pundits” and media — the specifics are never there, and I predict nothing will change. Nowhere does Dr. Beilenson address the gun issues, the “iron pipeline” by which guns come into the city; the weak law enforcement; the failure of the Baltimore Police Department; the lack of gun control from Annapolis. We need relevant spokesmen and women. Where are the wise adults in this room?
Advertisement
— David Eberhardt, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.