Going coed not the answer for Notre Dame of Maryland University | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Mark Fenster shows his strong support for the Notre Dame of Maryland University Women’s College to go coed (“Going coed an overdue change for Notre Dame of Maryland,” Sept. 22). While he is certainly entitled to his opinion, we should keep in mind that it is just his opinion and he does not speak on behalf of NDMU.

In his piece, Mr. Fenster states, “…[For] all of the claims of inclusive welcoming, undergraduate men were second class citizens when taking classes in the women’s college.” Do the faculty members who teach Women’s College classes with male students know that Mr. Fenster thinks they are discriminating against male students? Perhaps the male students are not second-class citizens. Maybe this is their first experience being in a class where women have found their voices and speak up. Maybe this is their first experience being in a class where male students are not prioritized over female students. Or, maybe the male students do not feel like second class citizens and this is Mr. Fenster’s projection of how the men feel.

Mr. Fenster signed the article as president of the Notre Dame Faculty Senate. Thankfully, Mr. Fenster’s opinion is not the only faculty voice on campus. As one faculty member, who asked to remain anonymous, told a writer for the Diverse Issues in Higher Learning website, “the vast majority of faculty are appalled by how the process was done, about how this was handled, about how no one was consulted.”

For many young women, NDMU offers a safe place to learn and find their voices. I absolutely think the Women’s College needs transformation and modernization in order for the school to survive, but I do not think going coed is the answer. The school needs to find a way to distinguish itself to attract and retain students. The school also needs to address crumbling buildings to make them safe and appealing for prospective students. Going coed will put NDMU at a competitive disadvantage since the market is already saturated with coed schools in this region. NDMU has nothing to offer prospective male students that is not available everywhere else.

The way President Yam, the administration and the Board of Directors have grossly mishandled this situation by withholding major decision-making information from faculty, staff, current students and alumni is appalling. The leadership at the school needs to listen to the NDMU community, constructively apply the feedback to their decision making, and rebuild the relationships with the NDMU community that have been broken, so that the school can create a path to a strong future.

— Amy Schaller, Baltimore

The writer is a graduate of Notre Dame of Maryland University, class of 1994.