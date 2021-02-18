xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Slap a moratorium on Nazi references | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Feb 18, 2021 2:56 PM
When Chancellor Adolf Hitler called a private meeting of German Nazis for Jan. 3, 1935 and excluded even Nazi newspapermen, rumors were rife that an upheaval in the Nazi party was under way. This exclusive photograph, taken inside the Berlin State Opera House, shows the opera party that followed the meeting. (AP Photo)
When Chancellor Adolf Hitler called a private meeting of German Nazis for Jan. 3, 1935 and excluded even Nazi newspapermen, rumors were rife that an upheaval in the Nazi party was under way. This exclusive photograph, taken inside the Berlin State Opera House, shows the opera party that followed the meeting. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

I am a conservative who reads David Zurawik’s columns regularly for a slice of the opposing viewpoint (”Biden town hall defined by his respect, empathy and kindness toward questioners,” Feb. 17). While I most often disagree, I find his arguments well presented and will continue to follow him. If I may, however, there is one aspect of political discourse pundits left, right and center constantly make that I find particularly tiresome and in almost every case inappropriate.

Can we all agree making comparisons to Nazi Germany is over the top in virtually every case and can often discredit the very argument one is trying to make?

Advertisement

Michael Russo, York, Pennsylvania

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement