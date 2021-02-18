Slap a moratorium on Nazi references | READER COMMENTARY

I am a conservative who reads David Zurawik’s columns regularly for a slice of the opposing viewpoint (”Biden town hall defined by his respect, empathy and kindness toward questioners,” Feb. 17). While I most often disagree, I find his arguments well presented and will continue to follow him. If I may, however, there is one aspect of political discourse pundits left, right and center constantly make that I find particularly tiresome and in almost every case inappropriate.