Slap a moratorium on Nazi references | READER COMMENTARY

I am a conservative who reads David Zurawik’s columns regularly for a slice of the opposing viewpoint (”Biden town hall defined by his respect, empathy and kindness toward questioners,” Feb. 17). While I most often disagree, I find his arguments well presented and will continue to follow him. If I may, however, there is one aspect of political discourse pundits left, right and center constantly make that I find particularly tiresome and in almost every case inappropriate.
Can we all agree making comparisons to Nazi Germany is over the top in virtually every case and can often discredit the very argument one is trying to make?
Michael Russo, York, Pennsylvania
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.