Navy basketball coach shows how not to wear a mask | READER COMMENTARY

We now know that the coronavirus is spread through aerosolized droplets that are exhaled from not only the infected person’s mouth, but especially from their nose. In a recent study, the nasal cells that line the nose were significantly more likely to become infected and shed virus compared to the throat or lungs. It is thus absolutely crucial that people should completely cover their nose with their mask as well as their mouth. Somehow, given how often I see people with their masks under their noses, most people do not seem to be aware of this, or simply get lazy because their mask is not comfortable or doesn’t fit them well.