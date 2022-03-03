Cambridge flooding demonstrates need for natural gas restrictions | READER COMMENTARY

Kudos for The Baltimore Sun’s editorial, “Maryland must reduce its natural gas consumption” (Feb 22). If the world had moved decades earlier to renewable energy, the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stranglehold on Europe would be more like a wet noodle rather than a garrote. However, we in Maryland must be aware that our families on the Eastern Shore are under the threat of invasion of a different sort.
The streets of Cambridge are invaded by seawater as it bubbles up through storm drains during high tide and drains off during low tide. Sea-level rise is caused by warming oceans, which are warmed by greenhouse gases that reflect heat back to Earth. One of the most potent greenhouse gases is methane, which utilities cleverly advertise as “natural gas.”
Our public utilities blithely promote natural gas in the name of “lower energy cost.” The energy costs are lower because the hidden cost of climate change is ignored. Each time we connect a gas pipe to a new building, we are adding to sea-level rise that threatens the Eastern Shore.
David Saunders, Baltimore
