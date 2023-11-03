BGE is dead wrong about natural gas | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, The Baltimore Sun gave a considerable amount of space to the CEO of BGE to make his case that Marylanders need to continue to burn his fossil fuels (and thereby help to destroy the earth’s climate) for “affordability” (”BGE CEO: Planning for net zero carbon emissions in 2045 requires balance,” Oct. 30). Carim Khouzami cites unnamed studies that he’s seen that predict a high cost for upgrading the electric grid. What he didn’t cite is this: the Maryland Office of the People’s Counsel (a state agency) says “Maryland gas customers will be asked to spend $41.2 billion from 2024 through 2045 to compensate the gas companies for their gas infrastructure spending.”

If I was a BGE gas customer, I would get off gas as fast as I could run. That $41 billion is going to be spread across a constantly shrinking customer base, and I wouldn’t want to be part of it. As an alternative, efficient, effective electric “heat pumps” (some are good down to -19 degrees) modern electric cooktops, and other efficient electric appliances are better for quality of life, better for the environment and increasingly available and affordable.

Advertisement

The Sun had it right in its editorial last year: “Build more gas pipelines and we are locking in more carbon production for decades hence. And while it’s all very well to transition to electric school buses or insist new or renovated schools are energy efficient, lawmakers must insist on doing the more politically difficult things as well beginning with regulating natural gas out of all new buildings” (”Maryland must reduce its natural gas consumption,” Feb. 22, 2022).

The Maryland General Assembly should pass a bill as soon as possible to stop subjecting residents to these outrageous costs.

Advertisement

— Doug Siglin, Highland

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.