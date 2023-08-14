Children need more time in the great outdoors | READER COMMENTARY

Greta Kesington-Joo, 5, scoops mud during a class at the Forest Preschool at Carrie Murray Nature Center in Leakin Park. The outdoor nature program, for 2- to 5-year-olds, will enter its seventh year this fall. (Jennifer Gable/Baltimore Sun)

I loved the recent article, “At Carrie Murray Forest Preschool in Baltimore, early childhood education meets the great outdoors” (Aug. 7). The Forest Preschool at the Carrie Murray Learning Center in Leakin Park is a lucky charm for those kids ages 2 to 5 years old who are enrolled there and immersed in the beauty of nature, insects, flowers, trees and bees included so they can learn first hand the variety of life the planet offers for observation, study and enjoyment.

Rabindranath Thākur (popularly known as Tagore), a Nobel laureate for literature and a Bengali poet, started his open air school called Visva-Bharati outside of Kolkata, West Bengal in India in 1901. The whole idea was to learn where nature and all of its elements reign supreme. Tagore philosophized that if students’ minds will wander anyway, those minds may as well dwell on the cosmos while learning outdoors. “If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars” is a famous Tagore aphorism. Tagore wrote “Gitanjali,” a collection of poems full of love, praise and devotion to God and nature. To this day, the book is regarded as a classic and a must read.

All humans have a spontaneous connection to nature. Children especially show this connection in their ebullient response to the earth by digging in mud and sand whenever they are given an opportunity to do so. They don’t mind getting dirty while running after butterflies and bees or collecting sea shells for endless hours or examining turtles, frogs and snakes while squatting close to the earth. Such proximity to nature improves their immunity and provides them with a living laboratory for exploration and adventure.

Social media and technology repress these natural instincts in our children. We need more schools like the Forest Preschool in Leakin Park and Visva-Bharati in Shantiniketan, India, so children can be set free to exhilarate in the serendipity of nature.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

