Natural burial sounds great - except for the goats | READER COMMENTARY

Everything about the proposed natural burial park is fine except for one detail (”More people are turning to ‘eco-friendly’ burials. This Baltimore County property hopes to fill that need,” Nov. 1).
In the long article that describes what the requirements are for a green burial park, one of the criteria, digging graves by hand using only picks and shovels, seems a bit extreme and Dr. Howard Be,rg has chosen to use electric excavators instead. That seems highly appropriate, and I won’t object to this departure from traditional green burial if the batteries of the excavators are charged by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Also, the batteries should be lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These are heavier than batteries using lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, but they are less costly to the environment. The extra weight is a slight disadvantage for a car, but it’s an advantage for an excavator.
The main problem that I see with Dr. Berg’s plan is that he’s going to use goats to keep the grass trimmed. That’s going to make it difficult for human beings to visit grave sites. There will be goat poop all over the place, and the goats will escape, causing damage to the yards of people who live nearby. Escaped goats may also cause auto accidents when drivers swerve to avoid hitting the goats. Instead, I suggest that Dr. Berg keep the grass trimmed with electric lawn tractors using LFP batteries powered by solar and wind energy.
Henry Farkas, Pikesville
