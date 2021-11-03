Natural burial sounds great - except for the goats | READER COMMENTARY

In the long article that describes what the requirements are for a green burial park, one of the criteria, digging graves by hand using only picks and shovels, seems a bit extreme and Dr. Howard Be,rg has chosen to use electric excavators instead. That seems highly appropriate, and I won’t object to this departure from traditional green burial if the batteries of the excavators are charged by renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. Also, the batteries should be lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These are heavier than batteries using lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, but they are less costly to the environment. The extra weight is a slight disadvantage for a car, but it’s an advantage for an excavator.