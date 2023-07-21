NATO essential to keeping Putin’s Russia in check | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer R.E. Heid seems to have little patience for America’s commitment to the sovereignty of democratic nations (“U.S. should bail from NATO,” July 16).

Taking the writer’s comments point by point: First, we’re not the “police officer of the world.” In this specific, strategic region, the United States is rallying NATO nations for Ukraine to push aggressor Russia out of their sovereign land.

Second, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has, indeed, shown gratitude to NATO throughout the war for the weaponry supplied against the Kremlin. He is naturally impatient to oust the Russians, but to commit to a timetable for his country’s admittance to NATO is too provocative an action while the war progresses.

Third, for the U.S. to bail out of NATO would signal our weakness against Russia’s Vladimir Putin. We have sworn to support President Zelensky in Ukraine’s fight to remain independent of his bully neighbor. To exit NATO would be a huge morale boost to Russia and other authoritarian nations — and not lessen the possibility of the Kremlin using the nuclear option.

Fourth, cluster bombs are, indeed, dirty weapons, but Russia has been using them for some time. At this juncture, with the Ukraine counteroffensive slowed and their munitions dwindling, the cluster bombs will take the battle to the Russian troops dug into trenches around Ukraine.

Letter-writer Heid may be “zick” of Zelensky, but many Americans who know their history, both of World War II and the Cold War, realize the strategic importance of this conflict. President Zelensky’s defiant stance against totalitarian Russia made him Time’s Person of the Year in 2022. He is the 21st century’s equivalent of Winston Churchill rallying the British against Nazi Germany in 1940 and symbolizes freedom for Western Europe.

Incidentally, The Sun has published a number of thoughtful commentaries about the war in Ukraine, but very few letters to the editor on that topic. The war does open the door to the unthinkable: nuclear conflict. Do your readers care about that situation and this country’s stake in it? Are they so caught up in local concerns that nothing else much matters? I, for one, would like to know their thoughts.

— Bruce R. Knauff, Towson

