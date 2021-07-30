Saving the planet can begin in your own backyard | READER COMMENTARY

This summer, Green Towson Alliance sponsored a native garden contest. We were amazed not only by the beautiful native gardens that people are growing, but by the commitment shown by gardeners to supporting our ecosystem by growing native plants. And they’re not alone in wanting to support the ecosystem. Nearly 450 people participated in an online vote to choose the winners of the contest. That’s a lot of votes and it indicates that people are hungry to learn about growing native plants and supporting our ecosystem.