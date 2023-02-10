Mandatory national service a great idea | READER COMMENTARY

The scene at Willow Road and Skokie Boulevard, just west of Winnetka, Illinois where members of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary work relief program of the 1930s, construct a lagoon in the summer of 1933. Might mandatory public service help the U.S. today? (Chicago Tribune historical photo). (Chicago Tribune historical photo)

Dan Rodricks always has good ideas (“Dan Rodricks: Prevent another generation of neo-Nazis; support public service,” Feb. 7). Unfortunately, the best idea in this recent column on public service is way down at the bottom. Rodricks says, at the top of the article, that a voluntary year of service after high school would reduce the number of neo-Nazis in the community. That’s an assertion without data. Since the year of service is voluntary, it’s probably only the good people who will join for the right reasons.

Future neo-Nazis will still join the U.S. National Guard or the U.S. Army in order to get weapons and tactics training at government expense. We already know that military training can be used for good or evil.

The excellent idea that Rodricks buried at the end of his column is the concept of a mandatory two years of national service at the national minimum wage. In return for that service, there should be the offer of college tuition or job training afterward.

This wouldn’t prevent neo-Nazis from existing, but it would cement the national minimum wage as a floor for wages in all states since all job seekers would have a history of earning that wage for two years.

— Henry Farkas, Pikesville

