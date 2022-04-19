Time for a new, inclusive national anthem | READER COMMENTARY

Colonial era re-enactors stand for the national anthem before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins, Monday, April 18, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

As spring carries on, we get closer to a very patriotic time of year. Memorial Day is just around the corner, followed by Independence Day and Labor Day. The national anthem becomes increasingly important, and as a result, increasingly problematic.

We are still singing the same song about a war based on a drinking song and written by an openly racist slave owner. This man argued in court about the inferiority of Black people, and yet we still honor him by singing his words.

If Sen. Ben Cardin, Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, all from Maryland, the home of the Battle of Baltimore, was willing to part with the current national anthem, it would send shock waves through the movement. People would have to stand up and take notice.

I believe “Lift Every Voice and Sing” or “Lean on Me” are two outstanding choices, but if my elected officials have their own suggestion I’d probably be for that as well. Just anything but our tired old song carrying around our nation’s baggage.

I call on Sen. Cardin, Rep. Ruppersberger and Sen. Van Hollen to put forward legislation that will replace our current national anthem to something that will provide inspiration and hope to every American.

Trevor Collins, Owings Mills

