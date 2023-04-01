Can schools be spared unstable, armed attackers? | READER COMMENTARY

Sarah Tuck, of Lebanon, Tennessee prays with her daughter Emmalin Sweeney, 10, during a community vigil held for the people killed during the Covenant School shooting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Mt. Juliet. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP) (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean)

So many American schools have sadly become proving grounds for people with profound medical issues who brazenly enter schools and randomly snuff out the lives of teachers, administrators and children (”Nashville school shooting victims honored during vigil with first lady Jill Biden, Sheryl Crow attending,” March 29). Recently, a relative posted on Facebook a list of American schools affected by gun violence. The number of schools listed is simply astounding.

Why have our schools become these arenas of wanton violence? Will schools built in the future resemble jails in their appearance? Profoundly sick people are forming our nation’s legacy whether they are cognizant of it or not. This is certainly not the way our forbears envisioned the future of our nation. The state of mental health of millions of fellow citizens is simply frightening to the bone.

I don’t have a panacea for this crisis and fear that many mental health experts are equally flabbergasted as to how to address this. Is it too late to meet the mental health challenge head on or are most of us dumbfounded folks just standing on the sidelines pondering the demise of a once great nation?

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

