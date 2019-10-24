As a high school teenager, Nancy was very “ordinary,” according to her classmates. She had a great sense of humor and kept them laughing. She had little interest in participating in sports, but was an energetic fan. An excellent student, she was a member of the National Honor Society. That her father was mayor of Baltimore did not set her apart. Upon graduation, she attended Trinity College in Washington, D.C., then a women’s college. This single-sex, Catholic education gave her the interior understanding of her strength of spirit and the will to use it for public service.