You don’t mess with Baltimore’s Nancy Pelosi, Hon. | READER COMMENTARY

This exhibit from video shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in her secure location, during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (House Select Committee via AP) (AP)

When I first saw the footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, I thought, “You don’t mess with women from ‘Bawlmer, Merlin.’” We are brought up as somewhat Southern ladies, but you really don’t want to mess with us, Hon! Your editorial, “The Baltimore comes out in Nancy Pelosi,” (Oct. 17) would have made Mary Corey proud [Editor’s note: Corey was The Baltimore Sun’s senior vice president and director of content; she died in 2013 of breast cancer at the age of 49]. You are carrying on her fine traditions.

— Donna Demchuk McCorkle, Bowie

